Former UNP General Secretary Tissa Attanayake has issued a statement in response to the invitation extended by UNP Deputy Leader Sajith Premadasa for him join hands with the United National Party (UNP) once again and help them to victory.

Responding to Minister Premadasa’s request via a letter Tissa Attanayake stated he had decided to distance himself from the UNP owing to the party’s decision to field a candidate who was not a member of the UNP for the 2015 Presidential Election.

Premadasa had said that Attanayake was an active member of the party and a strength to the party during its most difficult time while he cordially invited to the latter to join him with the programme to rebuild the country by restoring the dignity of the party.

In his letter, which was released to the media today, Attanayake says that he is joining hands with Sajith Premadasa once again as the moment has come to fulfill the aspiration he had to name a candidate from the party and guide the party towards victory.

He further stated that he is setting aside all the “bad memories” from the past and joining hands with Sajith Premadasa at this point because it is his responsibility and duty to fulfill the aspirations of the party and the party supporters.