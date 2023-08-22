Tourist arrivals in Sri Lanka in 2023 exceed 860,000
Posted by Editor on August 22, 2023 - 9:46 am
Over 860,000 tourists arrivals in Sri Lanka have been reported thus far in 2023, as per the statistics by the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA).
Accordingly, a total of 866,744 tourists arrivals were reported since January this year, of which 98,831 were reported within the first 20 days of August, the SLTDA stated.
While a majority of the tourists have been identified as Indian nationals, a high number of British and Chinese nationals were also recorded entering Sri Lanka.
