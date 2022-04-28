Trade Unions to launch Massive Protest campaign today (28)

Multiple Sri Lankan trade unions have declared Thursday, the 28th of April, as a day for protests against the Sri Lanka President, Prime Minister and the Government.

Many sectors in the country including plantation, agriculture, electricity, fisheries, banks, health, ports, economic centres, teachers and principals will join the trade union action.

According to reports, approximately 1,000 trade unions have pledged support for the strike action.

The trade unions are demanding that the President, Prime Minister, and the Government resign and pave the way for democratic changes that would provide relief for the people.

Medical staff attached to these trade unions will go on strike for a period of 2 hours from 12 noon to 2:00 PM by stepping away from their duties and engaging in protests opposite their respective hospitals.