Court orders arrest of police officers involved in Rambukkana shooting

The Kegalle Magistrate ordered the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to arrest and produce before court all police personnel involved in the shooting to death of a protester at Rambukkana.

Kegalle Magistrate Wasana Nawaratne made the order when the case related to the incident was taken up today (April 27).

It was revealed in court that the man who died when police opened fire at protestors, had in fact died due to gunshot injuries.