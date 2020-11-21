Minister Chamal Rajapaksa said in Parliament, on 20 November, at least eight to nine persons die on a daily basis in traffic accidents, according to the Police.

In response to a question raised by the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna Parliamentarian Shantha Bandara, he said, 3,151 deaths and 2,889 deaths have occurred due to traffic accidents in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

“The Police say that high speed, drunk driving, turning while on the road are identified as the main reasons for deaths in traffic accidents.”

Bandara said, the number of deaths due to traffic accidents exceeds, the number of deaths presently, due to COVID-19 and during the period of the war.

He asked the Minister as to whether there is a possibility for the Government to give training to all the drivers and monitor the driving training institutions. Rajapaksa said, training is given to drivers who caused minor traffic violations at the time. We can consider your proposal regarding monitoring driving training institutions, he added.

(Source: Ceylon Today – By Gagani Weerakoon and Methmalie Dissanayake)