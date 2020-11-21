The multi-skilled and multi-faceted corps of Sri Lanka Army Engineers (SLE) yesterday raised its newest first Army Engineers Division that includes three Brigades.

The tasks of the new Division included centralising coordination, undertaking, distribution, and execution of all nation-building engineering tasks, Civil-Military assignments, Humanitarian Demining and Chemical Biological Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) tasks, Emergency Disaster Management Roles, Commander’s Tasks, etc.

Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva, was present at the inauguration; he laid the foundation stone for the construction of a new Division Headquarters building complex at Mattegoda.

Symbolising the official inauguration of the newest Engineers’ Division, the Army Chief signed the formal raising order. Major General Chandana Wijesundara has been appointed the first General Officer Commanding of this new Engineers Division effective from October 28.

He also opened the newly-constructed badminton court and the gymnasium complex at the Sappers’ Leisure Bay and afterwards, the Commander witnessed a demonstration presented by members of the Army Chemical Biological Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Response Squadron on their operational aspects against chemical threats, Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD), and their preparedness at all times. “Let not our money end up in overseas, instead we will march forward by getting more and more sophisticated modern machinery with high technology and produce results with the blessings of the President,” the Army Chief said at the ceremony, while recalling a few noteworthy Army-built projects with minimum cost, high standards, and without wastage.

Senior Officers including Colonel Commandant of the Corps of Sri Lanka Engineers and Chief of Staff Major General Jagath Gunawardena, Deputy Chief of Staff, Commandant, Sri Lanka Army Volunteer Force, Commander, Security Forces – West, Chief Field Engineer, Officers, and Other Ranks were present at the ceremony.

