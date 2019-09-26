The strike the railway unions launched at mid-night yesterday over salary anomalies is still on. Trade unions said that the strike would be implemented uninterruptedly till the government provides them solutions to their salary anomalies.

Railway Station masters, train guards, controllers, supervisors and engine drivers are participating in the strike.

Meanwhile due to the railway strike, leave of all SLTB employees have been cancelled.

SLTB Chairman Upali Marasinghe said that all employees had been informed about this.

Meanwhile the fast-unto-death by five disabled war heroes is continuing in front of the Colombo Fort Railway Station.

Although the Ministry has decided to pay the salaries to disabled war heroes for life, these disabled war heroes are engaged in the fast-unto-death requesting that their salary be paid to their wives after their demise.

Similarly 30 trade unions including the Lanka Teacher Services Union and the Lanka Teacher’s Union will refrain from work today and tomorrow over six demands including salary anomalies.

