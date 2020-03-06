The Election Commission has informed that the training for graduates who have already received letters of appointment can begin training during the 1st week of May.

The Ministry of Public Administration believes training could commence as early as the 4th of May.

The Election Commission recently called for the suspension of the training of graduates until the conclusion of the General Election.

Several members of the National Centre for Graduates held talks with the Election Commission last evening.

Speaking to media subsequently Convenor of the Centre Chandana Sooriyaarachchi said the Chairman advised that all graduates who received letters of appointment must report to relevant places of service, inform the head of the institution via a letter that they reported to work and to obtain a copy of the letter.

