Beira Lake passenger boat service launched
The passenger boat service operating on the Beira Lake from Union Place to Colombo Fort has been launched under the patronage of PM Ranil Wickremesinghe a short while ago.
The project is initiated under the Ministry of Megapolis and Western Development.
The service will be free-of-charge for a month.
The Sri Lanka Navy have deployed to assist in the operation of the boat service which has equipped with safety measures.
The boat service, which was proposed as a solution for the heavy traffic congestion in the city, is managed by the Sri Lanka Land Development Corporation (SLLDC).