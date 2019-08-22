The passenger boat service operating on the Beira Lake from Union Place to Colombo Fort has been launched under the patronage of PM Ranil Wickremesinghe a short while ago.

The project is initiated under the Ministry of Megapolis and Western Development.

The service will be free-of-charge for a month.

The Sri Lanka Navy have deployed to assist in the operation of the boat service which has equipped with safety measures.

The boat service, which was proposed as a solution for the heavy traffic congestion in the city, is managed by the Sri Lanka Land Development Corporation (SLLDC).