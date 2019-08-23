Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, yesterday, urged the leaders of the UNF constituents to finalise the draft of the constitution of the proposed Democratic National Front (DNF).

The Prime Minister told the party leaders that before the signing of the agreements between allied parties and nominating its candidate for the presidential polls, he should at least receive the draft constitution.

In his response to reports that certain amendments would be introduced to the proposed draft proposal of the DNF, Wickremesinghe pointed out that before talking of amendments there should be a draft proposal to which the amendments should be introduced.

At a recent meeting held at Health Minister Dr. Rajitha Senaratne’s residence it was agreed that the responsibility of compiling the constitution for the DNF should be vested with Ministers Senaratne and Kabir Hashim.

Prime Minister Wickremesinghe said that the decision had been taken a week back but there was no draft constitution yet while there were reports of inserting amendments to a DNF constitution.

He informed the party leaders that once the draft proposal for a constitution was available the follow-up action as regards the agreements to be signed and nominating of the DNF’s presidential candidate could be taken.

(Source: The Island – By Saman Indrajith)