The Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) will begin a 24-hour token strike island-wide over several demands from 8 this morning.

GMOA Media Spokesman Dr. Samantha Ananda said that the strike would be launched over eight issues including sub-standard medicine, prevalent scarcity of medicine in government hospitals, problems in the methodology for transferring Doctors and attempts to grant medical doctor appointments to unsuitable persons.

The spokesman said further that the strike would not be implemented at maternity hospitals, children’s hospitals, the Maharagama Apekshaa hospital and specialized units of treatment of kidney patients and hospitals of the three armed forces forces.

However Government Medical Officers’ Forum committee member Dr. Niroshana Premaratna stated that the forum does not support the strike in any way as it was driven by Political motives.