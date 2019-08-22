United People’s Freedom Alliance (UPFA) MP Dr. Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe yesterday (21) told Parliament that the USA has no power to order Sri Lanka as to who the Commander of the Tri-Forces should be or should not be. He made these observations condemning the announcement of the United States Ambassador in Sri Lanka regarding the appointment of Army Commander Lt. General Shavendra Silva.

“We have signed the United Nations (UN) Convention that we are a sovereign country. It is true that we are a small country when compared to countries like the USA. But it does not make us less important than them as a country. We have independence and sovereignty as a country. We are equal as any country in the world. So the United States and its Ambassador in Sri Lanka have no power to meddle with our internal affairs. Countries like them still think that we are a colony of theirs. What will happen if Sri Lankan Ambassador in the United States gives instructions to US President Donald Trump on appointing military heads?” he questioned.

Dr.Rajapakshe also said that the US brought a proposal against Sri Lanka on alleged human rights violations during the war to the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC). “But the US withdrew their presence from the same entity saying that they have no faith in international human rights organizations. In that back drop how can the US Ambassador in Sri Lanka speak against the appointment of the new Army Commander based on alleged human rights violations? They do not have any power to tell us as to who the Army Commander should be. That power exclusively is vested with the President of Sri Lanka,” he added.

Furthermore, Dr. Rajapakshe alleged that it was the weak decisions taken by then various Foreign Ministers that paved the way for countries like the United States to meddle with internal affairs in Sri Lanka.

He alleged, “Instead of standing up for our War Heroes, then Foreign Minister who did not have a backbone, co-sponsored the Geneva Resolution against Sri Lanka. Decisions like these created the way for countries like US to interfere with our internal affairs. The Chinese Ambassador in Sri Lanka did the same. He went to all the government ranks until we sold Hambantota Harbour to China.”

“The government should announce its official stance on the US Ambassador’s announcement regarding the appointment of the Army Commander,” Dr. Rajapakshe noted.

(Source: Daily News – By Camelia Nathaniel and Amali Mallawaarachchi)