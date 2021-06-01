Travel ban on X-Press Pearl Captain, Chief Engineer & Second Chief Engineer

The Colombo Additional Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday (01) issued an order preventing the Captain, Chief Engineer, and the Second Chief Engineer of MV X-Press Pearl ship from leaving the country.

Police Media Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana stated that a statement was recorded from the Captain of the distressed vessel MV X-Press Pearl for 14 hours regarding the incident.

The Criminal Investigation Department recorded statements from the Captain, Chief Engineer and Deputy Chief Engineer of the fire engulfed MV X-Press Pearl after visiting them at the Wellawatte hotel where they are being quarantined.

Subsequently, the extracts of the statements will be forwarded to the Attorney General for further instructions.