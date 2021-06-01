Jun 01 2021 June 1, 2021 June 1, 2021 NoComment by Administrator

Travel ban on X-Press Pearl Captain, Chief Engineer & Second Chief Engineer

Posted in

MV X-Press Pearl ship on fire

The Colombo Additional Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday (01) issued an order preventing the Captain, Chief Engineer, and the Second Chief Engineer of MV X-Press Pearl ship from leaving the country.

Police Media Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana stated that a statement was recorded from the Captain of the distressed vessel MV X-Press Pearl for 14 hours regarding the incident.

The Criminal Investigation Department recorded statements from the Captain, Chief Engineer and Deputy Chief Engineer of the fire engulfed MV X-Press Pearl after visiting them at the Wellawatte hotel where they are being quarantined.

Subsequently, the extracts of the statements will be forwarded to the Attorney General for further instructions.

Share on FB