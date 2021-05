Twelve areas isolated in 3 districts; four areas released from isolation

Eleven Grama Niladhari divisions and a town area have been isolated with immediate effect in Gampaha, Galle and Ratnapura districts, the Army Commander General Shavenra Silva announced.

Meanwhile four Grama Niladhari divisions in Colombo, Ampara and Nuwara-Eliya districts have been released from isolation.

Newly Designated Isolated Areas:

Gampaha District

Divulapitiya Police Area

Palugahawela

Galle District

Ahangama Police Area

Karadungoda

Goviyapana

Kahawannagama

Dommangoda

Habaraduwa Police Area

Lanumodara

Bonavista

Katukurunda

Ratnapura District

Palmadulla Police Area

Denawaka Pathakada

Dippitigala

Kuruvita Police Area

Kuruvita

Town Area in Delgamuwa GN

Following areas have been released from isolation:

Colombo District

Padukka Police Area

Uggalla

Ampara District

Dehiattakandiya Police Area

Dehiattakandiya

Nuwara-Eliya District

Hatton Police Area

Gonagalla Area in Fordays Watta GN

Akkara 30 Area in Fordays Watta GN