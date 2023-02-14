Two Army soldiers arrested over death of woman during raid in Borella

Two Sri Lanka Army soldiers were arrested by Borella Police over the incident of a woman being fatally shot when a weapon misfired during a raid at Dematagoda last night (February 13).

Police said the incident was reported when security forces attempted to take a suspect into custody at Halgahakumbura area on Baseline Mawatha in the Borella police area.

The 25-year old woman who was a resident of the same area was injured during the incident and died after being admitted to the hospital.

The body of the deceased has been placed at the mortuary of the Colombo National Hospital while Borella Police are conducting further investigations.