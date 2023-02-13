Ballot papers will not be printed without funds – Government Printer

Sri Lanka’s Government Printer has stated that if funds are not provided ballot papers will not be printed, the National Election Commission said on Monday (February 13).

Local Government Election scheduled to be held on March 09, 2023.

Opposition parties have continuously accused the government of trying to prevent the elections while government officials have continuously claimed that there is a shortage of funds for elections due to the country’s economic situation.

There is also a case currently before the Supreme Court with regard to the elections that has been scheduled to be taken up on February 23, 2023.