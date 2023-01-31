Two arrested for filming around Parliament remanded until February 07

Two persons who were arrested for filming around Parliament have been remanded until February 07 after being produced before the Kaduwela Magistrate’s Court.

According to Police, the two men aged 22 and 31, residents of Jaffna and Cinnamon Garden were arrested by the officers of the Parliament Division on Sunday evening (January 29) when they trespassed into the high-security area near the Ranaviru Memorial on the Parliament grounds.

Later they were handed over to the Thalangama Police.