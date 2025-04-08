Two arrested over Devinuwara double murder, gunman identified

Posted by Editor on April 8, 2025 - 8:54 am

Two suspects wanted in connection with the recent double murder that occurred on Sinhasana Road, in front of the Devinuwara Sri Vishnu Devalaya, have been taken into custody.

Police stated that the suspects surrendered to the Gandara Police Station yesterday (April 7), accompanied by two lawyers, after which they were arrested.

Police further noted that one of the two suspects has been identified as the gunman.

They were apprehended by the Homicide and Organized Crime Investigation Division.

The arrested suspects are aged 26 and 35 and are residents of the Gandara and Devinuwara areas.

On March 21, 2025, two individuals traveling on a motorcycle were shot and killed by a group of unidentified persons who arrived in a van, in front of the Devinuwara Sri Vishnu Devalaya on Sinhasana Road.

Meanwhile, another suspect who aided and abetted in a separate shooting incident involving a woman and a man near a roadside clothing store in the Kumarakanda area, under the Hikkaduwa Police Division, has also been arrested.

This suspect was arrested yesterday (April 7) in the Ginimellagaha area, which also falls under the Hikkaduwa Police Division.

He is a 23-year-old resident of the Gonapinuwala area.

On the night of April 3, 2025, two unidentified individuals on a motorcycle opened fire on a woman and a man who were standing near a clothing store by the roadside in the Kumarakanda area.

Both victims sustained serious injuries and were admitted to the Karapitiya Hospital for treatment, where the male victim later succumbed to his injuries.