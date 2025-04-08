Chamara Sampath Dasanayake granted bail

Posted by Editor on April 8, 2025 - 11:22 am

New Democratic Front (NDF) Parliamentarian Chamara Sampath Dassanayake, who was arrested over the alleged misappropriation of funds belonging to the Uva Provincial Council, has been granted bail by Colombo Chief Magistrate Thanuja Lakmali.

The court ordered his release on five sureties of Rs. 5 million each, in addition to a cash bail of Rs. 50,000. The Magistrate also instructed prison authorities to allow Dassanayake to attend parliamentary sessions.

Dassanayake, a former Chief Minister of the Uva Province, had been in remand custody over allegations of prematurely withdrawing six fixed deposits in 2016. These deposits had been maintained by the Uva Provincial Council at the National Savings Bank in Badulla.

The premature withdrawals are alleged to have caused a loss of Rs. 173 million to the government, depriving the council of its expected income.

Meanwhile, he was also remanded until April 21, 2025, by the Badulla Magistrate’s Court yesterday (April 7) in connection with a separate case filed by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC).