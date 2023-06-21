Three men shot dead in shooting incidents in Homagama, Kosgoda and Kottawa

Posted in Local News - by Udaya Arunakantha

Three persons killed in three shooting incidents reported in Homagama, Kosgoda and Kottawa, Sri Lanka within a span of 12 hours since 9:00 PM yesterday (June 20).

A 46-year-old person was shot and killed by a group of unidentified individuals who had stormed into his house and carried out the shooting and fled at Niyandagala, Homagama last night (June 20).

The injured person was rushed to the Homagama Hospital where he succumbed to injuries shortly after.

Homagama Police are conducting further investigations to apprehend the suspects involved.

Meanwhile, a 42-year-old person has been shot and killed by two unidentified gunmen who arrived on a motorcycle in the Induruwa area in Kosgoda this morning (June 21), Police said.

The victim, identified as Vijith alias “Ran Mahaththaya”.

The shooting incident happened in front of the victim’s house at around 6:00 AM today.

Further, another person was shot and killed at around 8:00 AM today (June 21) at a medical centre located on the Piliyandala Road in Kottawa.

The shooting was done using a pistol by two unidentified gunmen who arrived on a motorcycle.

The 30-year-old victim was pronounced dead after being rushed to the hospital.

The deceased was identified as a male employee of the medical centre in which the shooting took place.

This is the third gun violence incident reported in the country within a span of 12 hours since 9:00 PM yesterday (June 20).