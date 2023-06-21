Nathasha Edirisooriya further remanded – Bruno Divakara granted bail

Posted in Local News - by Udaya Arunakantha

Stand-up comedian Nathasha Edirisooriya was further remanded until July 05 by the Colombo Fort Magistrate Court today (June 21).

Nathasha Edirisooriya, who had made certain disrespectful remarks on Buddhism, was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) on May 28 while attempting to leave the country.

Meanwhile, Bruno Divakara, the owner of the YouTube channel ‘SL VLOG’ where Nathasha’s video was published, was released on bail condition.

Bruno Divakara was arrested by the CID on May 31, after grilling him for more than 08 hours over the recent controversial comments of the stand-up comedian.