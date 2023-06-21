Jun 21 2023 June 21, 2023 June 21, 2023 NoComment

Acting Ambassador of Japan meets Acting Defence Minister of Sri Lanka

Posted in - by Udaya Arunakantha

The Acting Ambassador of Japan to Sri Lanka Kotaro Katsuki meets Sri Lanka’s Acting Defence Minister Premitha Bandara Tennakoon

The Acting Ambassador of Japan to Sri Lanka Kotaro Katsuki made a courtesy call on Sri Lanka’s Acting Defence Minister Premitha Bandara Tennakoon at his office in Colombo on Tuesday (June 20).

Following a warm reception, Minister Tennakoon held a cordial discussion with Mr. Katsuki on matters of bilateral importance and mutual relevance.

They also discussed how both countries could work towards improving the existing close ties.

