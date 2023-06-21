Acting Ambassador of Japan meets Acting Defence Minister of Sri Lanka
Posted in Local News - by Udaya Arunakantha
The Acting Ambassador of Japan to Sri Lanka Kotaro Katsuki made a courtesy call on Sri Lanka’s Acting Defence Minister Premitha Bandara Tennakoon at his office in Colombo on Tuesday (June 20).
Following a warm reception, Minister Tennakoon held a cordial discussion with Mr. Katsuki on matters of bilateral importance and mutual relevance.
They also discussed how both countries could work towards improving the existing close ties.
