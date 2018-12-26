The Disaster Management Centre (DMC) requested the public, Ministries and Government institutions to observe two minutes silence between 9.25 a.m. and 9.27 a.m. today (26) and organise religious programmes for those affected by various disasters.

According to a 2005 Cabinet Memorandum, 26 December was named ‘National Safety Day’ in memory of persons who perished on 26 December 2004 in the deadly tsunami that hit the country and to commemorate those who died in the tsunami and other calamities, sources stated.

The national function of National Safety Day will be held today from 9 a.m. onwards opposite the Parvathi Monument at Thelwatta, Galle.

The Tri-Forces, the Police and the public are expected to be present.

The word ‘ tsunami’ was made known after the unpleasant experience of the 2004 devastating tsunami. On 26 December 2004, an earthquake occurred near Sumatra Islands after 6 a.m., recording an average magnitude of 9.3 on the Richter scale. It was the sixth largest earthquake ever recorded in the world. The tsunami arrived on the Eastern Coast past 8 a.m. and affected about 14 Districts in Sri Lanka and nearly 35,000 lives were lost in the tragedy.

This year, the DMC will work with the public to educate them on the management of natural disasters and how to ensure that their lives can be protected.

