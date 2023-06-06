Two officers of Agrarian Service Centre arrested for soliciting a bribe
Posted in Local News
Two officers of Alawathugoda Agrarian Service Center have been arrested by the Bribery Commission for soliciting a bribe of Rs. 100,000.
The arrest was made following a complaint filed by an individual in Alawathugoda.
According to reports, the two suspects had asked for a bribe of Rs. 100,000 to issue a reclamation certificate for a plot of paddy cultivation land in Malgamandeniya.
Thereby, an Agricultural Research & Production Assistant and a Regional Agricultural Development Officer have been caught red-handed when they were accepting the bribe.
The suspects will be produced before the Matale Magistrate Court, the Bribery Commission said.
Latest Headlines
- Sri Lanka appointed Special parliamentary committee to probe New Diamond, X-Press Pearl disasters June 6, 2023
- Cabinet approves proposal to reduce Maximum Retail Prices of 60 types of medicine June 6, 2023
- Two officers of Agrarian Service Centre arrested for soliciting a bribe June 6, 2023
- Sri Lanka’s LGBTQ+ community holds Pride march, demands end to discrimination June 5, 2023
- India’s first international cruise from Chennai to Sri Lanka to be flagged off today June 5, 2023
- ‘Sandahiru Seya Charity Trust’ donates Dialysis Machine to Anuradhapura Hospital June 5, 2023
- Sri Lanka records lowest tourism monthly income of US$ 132 Million in May June 5, 2023