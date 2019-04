Another two persons arrested along with drug kingpin ‘Makandure Madush’ at a party in Dubai, have been deported to Sri Lanka last night (01), the Police Spokesperson said.

Upon their arrival, the Criminal Investigation Department had taken them into custody at the Bandaranaike International Airport.

The suspects are namely Mohommad Siddik Mohommad Shiyam(48) and Weerasinghage Lanka Sajitha Perera (40).