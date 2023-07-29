Two persons, including a Russian national, died in a motor accident in Ududumbara

Two people including a foreigner lost their lives while two others sustained injuries in a motor accident that took place at Meemure in Ududumbara today (July 29).

According to reports, the car carrying the group of people veered off the road and turned turtle in the Pusse-Ela area on the Meemure-Hunnasgiriya road at around 11.30 AM today.

The foreigner who had died on the spot was identified as a 28-year-old Russian national.

A 55-year-old woman who was residing in the Katugastota area, also had succumbed to injuries while being rushed to the hospital.

The two wounded passengers are currently receiving medical attention at the Divisional Hospital Medamahanuwara.

Ududumbara Police is conducting further investigations into the incident.