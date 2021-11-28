Two rescued, one missing as car topples into Mahaweli River

A car has toppled into the Mahaweli River at Ilukamodera on the Kandy-Gurudeniya Road this morning (28).

It is reported that the accident had occurred as the car lost control, veered off the road and toppled into the river.

Police spokesman SSP Nihal Thalduwa said that two persons have been rescued while another person is still missing along with the vehicle.

Search operations are underway to locate the other missing person.