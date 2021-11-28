JVP says the party will not form a coalition government

The JVP emphasizes that its party will never form a coalition government again unless as a single party.

Speaking to the media yesterday at the ‘Let’s Start from the Village’ program in Chilaw, General Secretary of the party Tilvin Silva said, they will not work together with a faction that destroyed the country.

He assured that the NPP will create a coalition of people, who will take a stand to create a new government.

Tilvin Silva assured that they will not have ties with factions that destroyed and stole from the country.

Silva stressed that Sri Lanka can be fixed if all such assets are recovered.

(Source: News Radio)