The two persons who had made controversial statements about the “white van” incidents during a media briefing prior to the Presidential election have allegedly told the CID that they had done so after they were promised Rs.3 million, according Police sources.

The suspects were arrested on Saturday by the Police and they are to be produced in court today.

The two suspects have reportedly told the CID that they lied about the incident aimed at tarnishing the image of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa who was a candidate contesting the election at the time.

“The two have allegedly told the CID that they had received Rs.2 million in cash from the promised amount of Rs.3 million,” Police sources said.

The two suspects had made controversial statements about “white van” incidents during a media briefing, prior to the recent Presidential election, organized by a politician of a rival political party.

