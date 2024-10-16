U.S. Ambassador Julie Chung calls on Sri Lanka’s Defence Secretary Sampath Thuyacontha

Posted by Editor on October 16, 2024 - 8:38 pm

U.S. Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Julie Chung, made a courtesy call on Sri Lanka’s Defence Secretary, Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retired), at the Defence Ministry in Sri Jayawardenapura, Kotte, today (October 16).

After a warm welcome, the Defence Secretary held a cordial discussion with the U.S. envoy. The discussions focused on enhancing bilateral ties between the two countries.

The Defence Secretary expressed gratitude to the U.S. Ambassador for the recent donation of a new aircraft to the Sri Lanka Air Force and expressed his expectation to work closely with them.

Subsequently, mementos were exchanged to mark the occasion.

Military Liaison Officer of the Defence Ministry, Air Vice Marshal Padman De Costa, U.S. Defence Attaché, Lieutenant Colonel Anthony Nelson, and U.S. Office of Defence Cooperation Chief, CDR Sean Jin, were also present at the occasion.