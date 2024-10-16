Defence Secretary reaffirms national security as top priority at KDU convocation

Posted by Editor on October 16, 2024 - 2:28 pm

Sri Lanka’s Defence Secretary, Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retired), addressed graduates at the General Sir John Kotelawala Defence University (KDU) Convocation, held at the Bandaranaike Memorial International Conference Hall (BMICH) in Colombo on October 15, 2024.

He highlighted the importance of learning from the past, urging graduates to carry the lessons of peace and cooperation into their future endeavors.

As the Chief Guest of the ceremony, Secretary Thuyacontha celebrated the graduation of 1,728 students from various programs, including Bachelor’s, Master’s, and PhD degrees.

This cohort included both internal students and student officers from institutions such as the National Defence College and the Sri Lanka Military Academy.

Upon arrival at the BMICH, the Defence Secretary was warmly welcomed by Chancellor General Shantha Kottegoda (Retired) and Vice Chancellor Rear Admiral Dammika Kumara. KDU was established in 1981 to cater to the educational needs of officers in the Tri-Forces.

In 2009, it became a fully-fledged university, opening its doors to civilian students, and has since expanded to include international students pursuing doctoral and postgraduate courses.

The university is a member of the Association of Commonwealth Universities and the International Association of Universities.

The convocation was attended by notable figures, including the Chief of Defence Staff, Tri-Service Commanders, the Inspector General of Police, Vice Chancellors from various universities, members of the diplomatic corps, and the families of the graduates.