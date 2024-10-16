Arjun Aloysius’ bail request rejected again in VAT evasion case

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court has rejected a bail appeal made by Arjun Aloysius, the Director of W.M. Mendis & Company Ltd., along with two others who were sentenced to prison on October 14, 2024, for Value Added Tax (VAT) evasion.

On that date, the court sentenced Aloysius and the two others to six months in prison for failing to pay VAT amounting to Rs. 3.5 billion owed to the Sri Lankan government between 2016 and 2019. The court denied their request for bail while the appeal is pending.

The case was prosecuted by the Inland Revenue Department (IRD) of Sri Lanka.

During the court appearance on October 16, 2024, President’s Counsel Razik Zarook, representing the defendants, requested their release on bail, arguing that the trial has now become a criminal case.

Colombo Additional Magistrate Bandara Ilangasinghe noted that the relevant case was filed based on a certification from the Inland Revenue Department (IRD).

He rejected the bail appeal, emphasizing that the prison sentence is merely an alternative punishment imposed on the accused, indicating that the case has not transitioned into a criminal trial.

