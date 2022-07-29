Jul 29 2022 July 29, 2022 July 29, 2022 NoComment by Administrator

U.S. Ambassador Julie Chung meets Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Ali Sabry

The U.S. Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Julie J. Chung met Sri Lanka’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Ali Sabry today (July 29) for a discussion.

In a tweet, she said that the US looks forward to strengthening & growing bilateral relationships between Sri Lanka and the US, and the US shared commitments to democratic governance, investment & trade, as well as ongoing assistance to meet the urgent needs of the Sri Lankan people.

