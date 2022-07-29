U.S. Ambassador Julie Chung meets Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Ali Sabry
The U.S. Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Julie J. Chung met Sri Lanka’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Ali Sabry today (July 29) for a discussion.
In a tweet, she said that the US looks forward to strengthening & growing bilateral relationships between Sri Lanka and the US, and the US shared commitments to democratic governance, investment & trade, as well as ongoing assistance to meet the urgent needs of the Sri Lankan people.
Good meeting w/ Ali Sabry of @MFA_SriLanka today. The US looks forward to strengthening & growing our bilateral relationship and our shared commitments to democratic governance, investment & trade, as well as ongoing assistance to meet the urgent needs of the Sri Lankan people. pic.twitter.com/EniIlTJdNd
— Ambassador Julie Chung (@USAmbSL) July 29, 2022