U.S. Deputy Secretary of State commends Sri Lanka’s economic efforts

Posted by Editor on February 23, 2024 - 6:00 pm

The United States Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources, Richard Verma, who called on Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, expressed appreciation for the efforts undertaken by the Sri Lankan Government to revitalize the economy.

During the discussions, the President Wickremesinghe outlined the progress of the debt restructuring, along with several key economic reforms measures, including the agriculture modernisation program.

Commenting on matters related to global security, the Deputy Secretary thanked the Sri Lankan Government for their assistance in the on-going naval operations in the Red Sea. The President stated that Sri Lanka remains committed to Freedom of Navigation in the Indian Ocean, echoing solidarity with Saudi Arabia’s stance on the Houthi rebels.

The President was accompanied by Secretary to the President Mr. Saman Ekanayake, Acting Secretary to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mr. U.L.M. Jauhar, Director of International Affairs, Dinouk Colombage, and Director of America’s Desk at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Chathura Perera.

(President’s Media)