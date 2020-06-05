U.S. diplomat refuses PCR test at BIA

A U.S. diplomat, who had arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) yesterday (4) at about 1.30 a.m. and had been asked to undergo the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test for COVID-19, had however refused, stating that he was entitled to diplomatic immunity.

Responding to criticism that he had not undergone the PCR test, the U.S. Embassy clarified that he had adhered carefully to the Sri Lankan COVID-19 guidelines, including quarantine restrictions, in close coordination with the Sri Lankan Ministry of Foreign Relations.

(Source: Ceylon Today – By Sulochana Ramiah Mohan)