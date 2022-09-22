U.S. organisation ‘Americares’ donates US$ 773,000 worth urgently needed medicines to Sri Lanka

Americares, a health-focused relief and development organisation, donated more than US$ 773,000 worth of urgently needed medicines and medical supplies to Sri Lanka, the Embassy of Sri Lanka in the US said.

This donation consists of essential medicines, including prenatal and lactation vitamins, chronic disease medications, intravascular catheters, syringes and gloves that are urgently required from the Ministry of Health, a joint press release by the Embassy of Sri Lanka Washington D.C. and Americares in the US said.

An MoU was signed between the Ministry of Health in Sri Lanka and Americares enabling future donations to flow in.

A formal certificate handing over ceremony took place at the Embassy of Sri Lanka in Washington DC to mark the momentous occasion, with Ambassador Mahinda Samarasinghe and Sadhana Rajamoorthi, Deputy Medical Officer for Americares.

Americares is a health-focused relief and development organisation that saves lives and improves the health of people who are affected by poverty or disaster. Each year, the organisation reaches 85 countries on average, including the United States, with life-changing health programs, medicine, medical supplies and emergency aid. Since its founding more than 40 years ago, Americares has provided more than US$20 billion in aid to 164 countries, including the United States.