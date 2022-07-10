U.S. urges Sri Lanka to work quickly to achieve long-term economic stability

The United States has urged Sri Lankan authorities to work quickly to implement solutions to achieve long-term economic stability and address the people’s discontent regarding the worsening economic conditions.

As Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa prepares to step down, the United States calls on “the Sri Lankan Parliament to approach this juncture with a commitment to the betterment of the nation – not any one political party,” a State Department spokesperson said as Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Thailand.

“We urge this government or any new, constitutionally selected government to work quickly to identify and implement solutions that will achieve long-term economic stability and address the Sri Lankan people’s discontent over the worsening economic conditions, including power, food and fuel shortages,” State Department spokesperson said.

The United States also warned against attacks on protesters or journalists, but also criticised violence on Saturday as a mob stormed Rajapaksa’s residence.

“The Sri Lankan people have the right to peacefully raise their voices, and we call for the full investigation, arrest and prosecution of anyone involved in any protest-related violent incidents,” the spokesperson said.