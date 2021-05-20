UNICEF and Australia deliver oxygen concentrators and other equipment to Sri Lanka

UNICEF, with the support of Australia, has procured and delivered a consignment of urgently needed oxygen concentrators and other vital equipment to the Ministry of Health in support of Sri Lanka’s ongoing response to Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Sri Lanka is currently experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases with a daily average of nearly 2,000 since the beginning of May.the current trajectory is putting a strain on the country’s health system which has been vital in preventing a worst-case scenario since the onset of COVID-19 in 2020.

The items include,291 oxygen cylinders,342 oxygen regulators,2,490 masks for adults and children,and 20 fire extinguishers. australia’s overall package of support to Sri Lanka for its COVID-19 response totals LKR 952 million (AUD 6.2 million) and is focused on bolstering health security, promoting social cohesion and stability for Sri Lankan communities and supporting economic recovery.