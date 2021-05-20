May 20 2021 May 20, 2021 May 20, 2021 NoComment by Administrator

UNICEF and Australia deliver oxygen concentrators and other equipment to Sri Lanka

UNICEF, with the support of Australia, has procured and delivered a consignment of urgently needed oxygen concentrators and other vital equipment to the Ministry of Health in support of Sri Lanka’s ongoing response to Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Sri Lanka is currently experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases with a daily average of nearly 2,000 since the beginning of May.the current trajectory is putting a strain on the country’s health system which has been vital in preventing a worst-case scenario since the onset of COVID-19 in 2020.

The items include,291 oxygen cylinders,342 oxygen regulators,2,490 masks for adults and children,and 20 fire extinguishers. australia’s overall package of support to Sri Lanka for its COVID-19 response totals LKR 952 million (AUD 6.2 million) and is focused on bolstering health security, promoting social cohesion and stability for Sri Lankan communities and supporting economic recovery.

