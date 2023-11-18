Unit 2 of Norochcholai power plant out of order while Kelanitissa power plant shut down for 6 weeks

Posted by Editor on November 18, 2023 - 6:00 am

The Unit 2 generator of Lakvijaya Power Plant in Norochcholai is inoperative from Friday night (November 17) due to the high-pressure heater system of the generating unit having suffered an emergency breakdown, the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) says.

Meanwhile, the Unit 3 of the Norochcholai power plant, which remained deactivated since June 2023, has completed the scheduled major overhaul maintenance work and is now undergoing a test run.

Meanwhile, the Kelanitissa Combined Cycle Power Station, which generates 165 MW of electricity, will be shut down for 6 weeks from Friday (November 17) for scheduled maintenance of both its gas turbine and steam turbine.