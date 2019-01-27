Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe says the government’s ability to create a common stance on the unitary state concept among all political parties was a major achievement.

Speaking during an event in Kalutara Prime Minister Wickremesinghe said none of the previous regimes were able to achieve this milestone.

The Prime Minister meanwhile rejected allegations that the government is attempting to divide the country.

Premier Wickremesinghe stressed it is not his responsibility to compile Constitutions claiming a two thirds majority should agree on the introduction of a Constitution.

The Prime Minister however said the government was able to derive solutions for many concerns through the means of discussions adding the government was able to eliminate the main political threat by persuading all parties to agree on the unitary state concept.

(Source: News Radio)