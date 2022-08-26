United Kingdom relaxes travel restrictions on Sri Lanka

The UK government today (August 26) relaxed travel restrictions on Sri Lanka, stating that it no longer advises against all but essential travel to the island nation.

France, Switzerland, Norway earlier relaxed their travel restrictions for their citizens to travel to Sri Lanka.

Earlier, the UK government issued a travel advisory against all but essential travel to Sri Lanka mentioning that the country is experiencing a severe economic crisis that has led to shortages of basic necessities including medicines, cooking gas, fuel and food.

The advisory had also pointed out that the major shortage of fuel (diesel and petrol) is affecting transport, businesses, and emergency services, whereas hospitals and other medical services such as ambulances may be affected by shortages.

The UK government had further advised that there are daily power cuts due to electricity rationing, adding that it is more important than ever to get appropriate travel insurance and check it provides sufficient cover.

The state of emergency, currently in place, is due to expire on 27 August 2022, it includes.

It further emphasised that protests about the economic situation have led to violence against peaceful protesters in recent months, resulting in injuries and loss of life. “Tear gas and water cannons have been used to disperse protesters. Protests, demonstrations, roadblocks and violent unrest could occur at short notice. Curfews and emergency regulations may also be imposed,” the notice read further.