United States grants $240 Million assistance to Sri Lanka in 2022 – Julie Chung

The United States has announced more than $240 million in new assistance to Sri Lanka in 2022 alone, U.S. Ambassador to Sri Lanka Julie Chung said.

She tweeted that new assistance supports basic food security and addresses the needs of the most vulnerable communities, including funding for school lunches, fertiliser for smallholder farmers, and cash assistance for new and expectant mothers.

“We are also supporting loans, training and assistance for SMEs in Sri Lanka, as they face the heaviest burden in times of crisis. This assistance is on top of our existing development partnership working with government, the private sector, civil society, and the people of SL,” she tweeted.