Sri Lanka President’s 2023 New Year Message

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe has issued a message for the 2023 New Year.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s New Year message:

We are looking at the New Year 2023 after having undergone the bleakest of times, immense hardships, as well as the uncertainties and hopelessness of the last year.

I understand the great burdens that are placed on all of us and the setbacks that a majority of us have suffered due to the country’s abject economic collapse.

Yet I believe that we have already gone through the worst of these times. I sincerely appreciate all of you who are committed to our country first and I thank you for your patience and courage as we took the critical, initial steps to stabilise the economy.

Indeed, 2023 will be a critical year in which we plan to turn around the economy.

2023 is also the 75th year of independence from the British Empire. Looking back, it is obvious that we have not done as well as other ex-colonies.

This is why the youth of our country are calling for a system change – especially at this juncture.

This cannot be ignored.

Therefore, we must boldly implement the proposed social, economic and political reforms to build a prosperous and productive Sri Lanka in the coming decade.

I wish all of you a happy and peaceful new year!

Ranil Wickremesinghe

President

Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka