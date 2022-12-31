Electricity tariff increase proposal to be presented to Cabinet on Monday

The proposed electricity tariffs revisions in Sri Lanka are due to be presented to the Cabinet on January 02, 2023.

Accordingly, the current rate of Rs. 8 for the first 30 units is likely to be increased to Rs. 30 as per the revisions proposed by the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB).

The following increases were also proposed:

31 to 60 units: to be increased from Rs. 10 to Rs. 37

61 to 90 units: to be increased from Rs. 16 to Rs. 42

However, the existing fee of Rs. 50 charged for units between 91 – 120 and 121 – 180, and the Rs. 75 charged for 181 units and above will remain the same.

Meanwhile, the fixed charges are also due to be revised as follows:

First 30 units: to be increased from Rs. 120 to Rs. 400

31 to 60 units: to be increased from Rs. 240 to Rs. 550

61 to 90 units: to be increased from Rs. 360 to Rs. 650

181 units and above: to be increased from Rs. 1,500 to Rs. 2,000

The current fee of Rs. 960 charged for units between 91 – 120 and 121 – 180 will be increased to Rs. 1,500.