United States issues travel advisory for Sri Lanka ahead of Presidential Election

Posted by Editor on September 15, 2024 - 9:30 pm

The United States Department of State has updated its travel advisory for Sri Lanka, urging U.S. citizens to exercise caution ahead of the upcoming Presidential Election in Sri Lanka, scheduled for September 21, 2024.

The advisory warns that demonstrations may occur before, during, or after the election.

It emphasizes that, in some instances, Sri Lankan police have used water cannons and tear gas to disperse protests, and U.S. citizens are advised to avoid all gatherings, even peaceful ones, as these can quickly escalate into violence.

Travelers are further advised to remain vigilant, particularly in tourist locations and crowded public venues, follow instructions from local authorities, and monitor local media for updates.

The advisory also highlights the importance of adjusting plans to avoid crowds and demonstrations.

Sri Lanka is preparing for the election with over 17 million registered voters across 22 electoral districts, and 38 candidates competing for the presidency.