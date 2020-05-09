U.S. President Donald Trump has offered to provide ventilators required by Sri Lanka.

Trump’s National Security Advisor, Robert O’Brien had informed President Gotabaya Rajapaksa of Trump’s offer while also reaffirming the long history of bilateral cooperation and friendship.

O’Brien and Rajapaksa also held discussions pertaining to the U.S. and Sri Lankan COVID-19 response.

The National Security Council updated their official Twitter handle stating that the strong bilateral relationship between the U.S. and Sri Lanka is an important part of a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

Meanwhile, the US has also made a total contribution of $ 5.8 million to Sri Lanka to assist in its fight against COVID-19.

U.S. Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Alaina B. Teplitz previously presented a donation of DuPont Tyvek coveralls, nitrile gloves, heavy duty work gloves, boot covers, and cleaning supplies to the Chairman of the Civil Aviation Authority.

(Source: Ceylon Today)