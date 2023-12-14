United States welcomes IMF board approval for Sri Lanka

Posted by Editor on December 14, 2023 - 12:34 pm

The United States of America has welcomed the positive completion of the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) first review of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) with Sri Lanka.

On December 12, 2023, The International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) granted approval for the second tranche of funds for Sri Lanka under its Extended Fund Facility (EFF) providing about $337 million in funds to help tackle the fallout from the country’s worst financial crisis in decades.

“We welcome the positive news from the IMF Board about the completion of the first Extended Fund Facility review with Sri Lanka, providing access to about $337 million for Sri Lanka to use to support its economic reforms and policies.” said U.S. Ambassador to Sri Lanka Julie Chung.

“This crucial step for Sri Lanka emphasizes the continued importance of sustained reforms & improved governance for the country’s progress, while safeguarding the most vulnerable.” said Ambassador Chung.

U.S. Ambassador to Sri Lanka Julie Chung said that the United States will continue to support Sri Lanka’s path to economic stability and prosperity.