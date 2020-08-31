Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa says concerns related to the leadership of the United National Party are not related to him.

Speaking to media today after calling on the Chief Prelates of the Malwathu and Asgiri Chapters Parliamentarian Premadasa said his objective is to claim governance through the Samagi Jana Balawegaya.

Premadasa said his journey with the Samagi Jana Balawegaya was recommended by the United National Party, claiming that of 249,000 votes the UNP received at the recently concluded General Election, 230,000 persons have already joined the SJB.

He said members of his faction have not claimed that they will take over Sirikotha, adding that the party only seeks to continue their journey with the blessings and wishes of the public.

Premadasa also said the General Election results are indication that the public is not concerned over the rise in the cost of living.

The Opposition Leader claimed the prices of goods were increased during the period leading up to the General Election, adding that the public voted in favour of such actions by casting their vote for the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna.

He added however that the public is unable to bear the cost.

Premadasa on a separate note said all persons involved in the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks must be brought to book, adding that laws enacted in Singapore against drug rackets and terrorism, must be enacted in Sri Lanka as well.

(Source: News Radio)